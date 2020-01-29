Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Might Be The Best Song Ever Written About A Tesla

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
This Might Be The Best Song Ever Written About A Tesla

In honor of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) earnings Wednesday afternoon, we present to you perhaps the greatest song written about a Tesla: "Whip A Tesla"

Written and performed by Yung Gravyand bbno$ (pronounced "baby no money"), the song first appeared on YouTube in March of 2019.

The music video followed several months later, debuting on Aug. 15, 2019.

There's also a not-so-veiled reference to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa that we'll let you discover on your own.

Yung Gravy is currently on tour.

See Also:

Tesla Q4 Earnings Preview: Can The Good News Keep Coming?

A Bull Vs. Bear Take On Tesla's Stock

Posted-In: Whip A TeslaMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + TSLA)

Analyst Acknowledges 'Rude Awakening' On Tesla, But Remains Cautious
A Bull Vs. Bear Take On Tesla's Stock
The Three "Cs" Of Amazon Earnings: Consumers, Cloud, And Competitors
With Investors Less Worried About Coronavirus, Focus Shifts To Earnings, Fed
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Jan. 29, 2020: AAPL, TSLA, FB, BYND, MSFT
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga