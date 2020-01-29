This Might Be The Best Song Ever Written About A Tesla
In honor of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) earnings Wednesday afternoon, we present to you perhaps the greatest song written about a Tesla: "Whip A Tesla"
Written and performed by Yung Gravyand bbno$ (pronounced "baby no money"), the song first appeared on YouTube in March of 2019.
The music video followed several months later, debuting on Aug. 15, 2019.
There's also a not-so-veiled reference to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa that we'll let you discover on your own.
Yung Gravy is currently on tour.
