Why Baby Yoda Toys Weren't Ready For The Holidays

Baby Yoda is stealing Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) fans' hearts and could have been a hot-selling toy this holiday season.

But due to the high degree of secrecy in producing the "Star Wars" series featuring Baby Yoda, toymaker Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) simply didn't have enough time to bring the concept to market, CNBC's Becky Quick reported Friday.

Disney's One-Time Error

Disney's management team may have made the mistake of not better integrating the company's content and social media workers together, Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO and co-founder of ReachTV, said on CNBC.

This may have been a result of multiple mergers and consolidating teams from different companies who came together to work under the Disney brand, he said.

"They just didn't have the right people in place," Bibbens said. "I think this is a mistake that happens once — don't worry about Disney, they will be able to fix it later on."

Nothing New, Fresh

The formula for success is quite simple once an entertainment company has the right people behind the scenes, Bibbens said. Companies who create "the right content" will be able to more easily drive commerce, he said.

One recent example is the 37-year reunion between Elliot and E.T. from the 1982 film "E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial."

There is one flaw in this thinking, as Yoda and E.T. are both "steeped in a history before the media was fractured," CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin said, questioning when a "new thing" will come from nowhere and dominate.

Bibbens responded and said only an established new media company with a track record of "consistency" can create a new hit item. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a few in its Original series that are still strong after a few seasons, he said.

Screenshot courtesy of Disney.