Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, Macy's, Netflix, Tesla And More

The last full week ahead of Christmas was a busy one, and while the major U.S. indexes were in the red early in the week, they ended Friday with fractional gains. It was a week that saw a tentative trade deal with China, a North American trade deal, indications that interest rate changes are done for a while, surprising U.K. election results and a monster initial public offering.

It was also a week in which an influential former Federal Reserve chair passed away, the businessperson of the decade was announced and Congress announced impeachment charges against the president.

The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "'I Can't Fight It Anymore': Why Cramer Likes Tesla Now," Elizabeth Balboa looks at what turned the "Mad Money" host from a long-time "agnostic skeptic" to an "outright bull" on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Was it the "ugly as all get out" truck?

Dave Royse's "Evercore Bullish On ViacomCBS Thanks To Strong Content Pipeline" shares why ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) could be a "content powerhouse in an era of peak content."

SunTrust Upgrades Dow On Disciplined Capex Plans" by Priya Nigam points out that there seems to be "very limited further downside" for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) in 2020 and it may be more resilient than peers.

See how Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is clawing its way back to past glory, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "AMD Reportedly Targeting 10% Market Share In Server Processors." This is despite sell-side calls for an imminent meltdown.

In Brett Hershman's "Street Stays Bullish On Stitch Fix, New 'Direct Buy' Features," find out how a lack of negative catalysts and a new feature could boost Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX).

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Option Traders Bet $3.8M Disney Is Headed Lower In 2020" offers a look at why someone has bet big that the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) fairy tale will come to an end in early 2020.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) faces increasingly fierce competition and likely significant subscriber defections, according to "Netflix Needs A Lower-Cost Subscription Tier, Needham Says In Downgrade" by Elizabeth Balboa.

"Cramer Says Macy's And Kohl's Have 'Self-Inflicted Wounds'" by Jayson Derrick examines why Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) and Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) have nothing special to offer customers and have themselves to blame.

