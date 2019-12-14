Barron's Picks And Pans: Charles Schwab, Disney, Sprint, Netflix And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story looks at what's ahead for the markets in 2020.

Other featured articles offer 10 best picks for 2020 and take a second look at "buy low, sell high."

Also, the prospects for a brokerage firm, an entertainment giant, asset managers, a telecom merger and more.

"2020 Outlook: What's Ahead for the Markets" by Nicholas Jasinski examines why strategists see modest gains ahead for stocks in 2020, and what that means for the likes of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL).

Andrew Bary's "The 10 Best Stocks for 2020" makes a case that investors can find value in a long bull market in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and several others that made this year's annual list from Barron's.

In "How Schwab Set the Stage to Dominate the Brokerage World," Lisa Beilfuss and Daren Fonda looks at how Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shook up the brokerage world when it announced its deal to acquire TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD).

For the fiscal year ended in September, operating income for parks, experiences and products, as Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) calls the unit, rose sharply, according to Jack Hough's "Disney's Big Draw Is Its Parks, Not Baby Yoda."

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "Alternative-Asset Managers With Steadier Dividends," find out why investors who dismissed alternative asset managers like Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) because of their inconsistent payouts might want to reconsider.

See also: Option Traders Bet $3.8M Disney Is Headed Lower In 2020

"Oakmark's Bill Nygren Calls Google and Netflix Value Stocks" by Al Root shares where this veteran value investor is investing now. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are among the picks featured in the article.

In "The T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Gets Its Day in Court. Investors Are Growing Skeptical of the Deal," Nicholas Jasinski points out why investors have bidded down shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: S).

In a bull market like this one, buying low is a lot more complicated than it seems. So says Jack Hough's "Forget Buy Low, Sell High. How to Buy High and Sell Higher." Are Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) worth a look?

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why a trade deal and Brexit clarity are good news for stocks

How tech regulation could get messy

Shale drillers facing tidal wave of debt

Whether Saudi Aramco is worth $2 trillion

Why wheat prices are headed higher in 2020

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.