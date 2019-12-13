Christian Fromhertz Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices
On CNBC's "Options Action," Christian Fromhertz of The Tribeca Trade Group spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). He said the stock is a great way to play a potential move higher in the semiconductor sector. It has a little bit over 9% of short interest and it looks like it is breaking higher after a period of consolidation.
Fromhertz said the stock had two times the average daily call options volume on Thursday. He also noticed a purchase of 7,000 contracts of the February $40 calls for $3.45. The trade breaks even at $43.45 or around 5% above the current stock price.
