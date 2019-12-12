Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Synopsys, Cisco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 11:13am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is a buy. He thinks the company is doing better than the stock indicates.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is an inexpensive stock, said Cramer. He added that it has a great cash flow.

Cramer would sell Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL). He is not a fan of the senior housing after what happened with Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) posted bad data, believes Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.

After seeing Chuck Robbins' presentation Cramer is a buyer of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).

Instead of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH), Cramer would buy Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN).

Cramer thinks Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) is a buy because food allergies are far worse than people realize.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

