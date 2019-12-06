Cramer Gives His Opinion On Taiwan Semiconductor, Wendy's And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) is a good company, but he prefers NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Cramer is not a buyer of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE: GLOP). He thinks its dividend is suspect.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He sees more room on the upside.

Cramer would hold a long position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY). He believes it's a good company.

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has breakfast thing coming out and Cramer would buy it ahead of the launch.