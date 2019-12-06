Resideo, Zogenix And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For Dec. 6
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) as a buy. He likes it because of its diversified model, strong performance year-to-date and steepening yield curve.
Karen Firestone is a buyer of Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). She expects it to perform well over the next few years.
Jon Najarian wants to buy Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI).
Pete Najarian thinks Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is a buy.
Stephen Weiss would be a buyer of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX).
