Resideo, Zogenix And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For Dec. 6

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) as a buy. He likes it because of its diversified model, strong performance year-to-date and steepening yield curve.

Karen Firestone is a buyer of Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). She expects it to perform well over the next few years.

Jon Najarian wants to buy Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI).

Pete Najarian thinks Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is a buy.

Stephen Weiss would be a buyer of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX).

