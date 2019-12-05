Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Twitter, Ventas And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," he wouldn't sell KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC). He thinks the company is in a very good situation.

Cramer had gotten more positive on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He doesn't agree with Jack Dorsey's move to Africa.

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a very inexpensive stock, said Cramer. He added it's a good stock, but not as good as Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Cramer can't get behind Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG). He sees it as a speculative stock.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is in the penalty box, said Cramer. He was very surprised with the last conference call.

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) is not Cramer's favorite, but he thinks it's not bad.