Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On American Express, Chewy And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 6:21am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders answered questions from their viewers. Joe Terranova said he is out of his American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) position, but he thinks the viewer can hold his long position.

Jon Najarian said he would sell calls against a long position in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), but he would be comfortable owning the stock as well. He has a call spread in the name.

Jenny Harrington revealed she likes Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) because of their ability to deliver dividend no matter what happens in the economy. She thinks that most of the returns in these names will come from the dividend.

Stephen Weiss said his exit point in Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) is much higher from the current price. He thinks the stock is going to trade higher, but this is not a core position for him. He sees it as a speculative position.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + CHWY)

Report: American Express Offers Sign-On Bonuses In Effort To Catch Up To Mastercard, Visa
Credit Suisse: Chewy Boasts 6 Growth Drivers
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2019
Cramer Advises His Viewers On Del Taco, Tyson Foods And More
PayPal Tops Estimates And Opens Doors To Massive Growth
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Speakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

52 Biggest Movers From Wednesday