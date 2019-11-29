'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On American Express, Chewy And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders answered questions from their viewers. Joe Terranova said he is out of his American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) position, but he thinks the viewer can hold his long position.

Jon Najarian said he would sell calls against a long position in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), but he would be comfortable owning the stock as well. He has a call spread in the name.

Jenny Harrington revealed she likes Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) because of their ability to deliver dividend no matter what happens in the economy. She thinks that most of the returns in these names will come from the dividend.

Stephen Weiss said his exit point in Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) is much higher from the current price. He thinks the stock is going to trade higher, but this is not a core position for him. He sees it as a speculative position.