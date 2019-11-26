'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Facebook, Costco And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he likes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). He thinks the NFL will boost the advertising revenue.

Pete Najarian believes Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is going to trade higher. It shrugged off all the headaches from Boeing 737.

Joe Terranova would buy Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) after it reports earnings on Wednesday.

Stephanie Link thinks Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is expensive, but she advised investors with a long position to hold the stock. She would buy it on any pullback.

Josh Brown owns Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). He prefers it over AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).