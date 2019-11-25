Apollo Global, Uber And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 25
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli recommended a long position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR).
Pete Najarian noticed some call options activity in Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO). He thinks the stock is going higher.
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).
Kourtney Gibson wants to buy Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) on the dip.
Liz Young believes iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSE: IEV) is a buy.
Joe Terranova likes iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (NYSE: IHI).
