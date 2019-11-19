Market Overview

Mastercard, CVS And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 19

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 5:04pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended a long position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK). She likes its M&A strategy and said the company has done a restructuring worth $1.80 per share in earnings.

Jon Najarian noticed a lot of upside call options buying in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG). He is a buyer.

Joe Terranova likes Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Jim Lebenthal said CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) continues to do well despite political pressure. He likes it a lot.

