Barron's Picks And Pans: Medtronic, Tesla, Walmart And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story explains how to generate income in retirement.

Other featured articles discuss big tech's take on banking and retailers that have been left behind.

Also, the prospects for a medical devices maker, a financial services play, a retail giant still growing and more.

"How to Generate Income in Retirement With Dividend Stocks" by Lawrence C. Strauss examines why investors turning to equities with cash payouts, like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), for their nest eggs can carry risk if not done right.

Jack Hough's "Medtronic Stock Could Rise Even More on Plans to Sell a Lot More Pacemakers" makes a case that the potential market for a tiny cardiac device from Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) could more than triple if regulators approve new use.

In "Here's a Financial Services Stock That Should Work Even in a Down Market," Nicholas Jasinski suggests that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) dominates the business of investor communications, and its model works in good times and bad.

By some estimates, Americans spend $200 billion a year on takeout meals. Yet, the companies doing the delivery, such as GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), make almost no profit, according to "In Food Delivery, It's Eat or Be Eaten" by Eric J. Savitz.

In Steven M. Sears's "The Time to Trade Tesla Is Now," check out how aggressive investors with an appetite for risk could sell a put and buy a call in anticipation that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares will make a sharp move after the company unveils its pickup truck offering.

See Also: Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Uber And More

"Big Tech Promised to Reinvent Banking. It Didn't." by Jack Hough shows why companies such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are learning that beating the big banks in fintech isn't so easy. So instead, they're joining them.

In "Retail's Left-Behinds," Nicholas Jasinski points out that the narrative of the rise of e-commerce and shifting consumer behavior has been complicated by tariffs and a potentially peaking economy. What's that mean for the likes of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Macy's Inc (NYSE: M)?

While it's reasonable that investors have grown concerned about this retail giant's rich valuation, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), with its e-commerce initiatives, still has a lot of growing ahead of it. So says Ben Levisohn's "Walmart Might Be Pricey, but There's Lots of Growth Ahead."