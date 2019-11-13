CVS, Incyte And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 13

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal recommended CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) as a buy. He thinks the stock has a great valuation and great momentum.

Kari Firestone thinks Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is going to trade higher. She said it has 9% organic growth and it trades at 22 times earnings.

See Also: Large Option Traders Betting Boston Scientific Has Run Out Of Steam

Meghan Shue likes iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE: EFA).

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY).

Pete Najarian wants to buy U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB).