CVS, Incyte And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 13
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal recommended CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) as a buy. He thinks the stock has a great valuation and great momentum.
Kari Firestone thinks Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is going to trade higher. She said it has 9% organic growth and it trades at 22 times earnings.
Meghan Shue likes iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE: EFA).
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY).
Pete Najarian wants to buy U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB).
