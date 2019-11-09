Barron's Picks And Pans: Honeywell, Oshkosh, Uber, Walgreens And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story focuses on an industrial company that is going digital.

Other featured articles discuss blue chips that ought to pay a dividend and bank stocks for value investors.

Also, the prospects for a rebounding truck maker, a high-profile IPO, a ride-sharing leader, a possible retail buyout and more.

"Honeywell's Digital Makeover Bodes Well" by Al Root examines why Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is a growth company again as it reaches beyond its industrial roots to become a software-centric company.

Lawrence C. Strauss's "78 Stocks in the S&P 500 Don't Pay a Dividend. Here Are Some That Should." makes a case that firms from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) to Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) should initiate dividends.

In "Even After a Rebound, Oshkosh Stock Could Climb 20%," Leslie P. Norton suggests that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK), fresh off a blockbuster year, has tough financial comparisons working against its stock. See what Barron's thinks may provide some lift.

Saudi Aramco's enormous oil reserves and ample dividend probably look appealing as the IPO draws near, but political and governance issues should give investors pause, according to "Aramco IPO Isn't a Great Deal for Investors" by Andrew Bary.

In Eric J. Savitz's "It's Showtime for Streaming. What's Ahead for Netflix and Its Rivals," check out the potential winners that a veteran entertainment-industry analyst sees in the coming battle for media dollars and eyeballs. Will Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) be one?

See also: Bloomberg Reportedly Gets Ready To Enter 2020 Presidential Race

"6 Bank Stocks for Value Hunters" by Ben Walsh shows why Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) are among the financials that could rally as investors gravitate back to undervalued stocks.

In "Why Warren Buffett Should Buy Walgreens," Andrew Bary points out that Buffett has been searching in vain for a large acquisition that could absorb a chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's growing cash balance. See why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA) could be it.

Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UBER) could save the stock by pulling back on Uber Eats, scooters and self-driving cars. So says Tae Kim's "It's Time for Uber to Cut Its Losses." Is CEO Dara Khosrowshahi listening?

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why private equity is not for regular investors

Proposed SEC rules that could muzzle shareholders

How fund managers' politics could be hurting returns

The secret to picking winning stocks

Whether U.S. agriculture remains at risk if there is a trade deal

How China's Black Friday just got much bigger

Major shortcomings of 401(k)s

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

