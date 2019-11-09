'Fast Money' Picks For November 11

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Steve Grasso suggested viewers should take a closer look at Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) and consider buying it.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM).

Dan Nathan wants to use options to take a long position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treasury Bond (NASDAQ: TLT).

Guy Adami finds a sell off in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) interesting. He is a buyer.