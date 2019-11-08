Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Home Depot, MongoDB And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 11:05am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said both Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) are fine.

Cramer would stay away from American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC). He thinks the stock is going to trade lower on weak numbers from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE: RGR).

He would also stay away from Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET). He thinks a lot of pipeline companies are on the ropes.

Cramer doesn't like personnel changes in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG). He thinks VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is a better pick.

National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) is terrific, said Cramer. He thinks it's a buy.

Cramer likes Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB). He sees the open-source database sector as a growing sector, but he is concerned that there are too many of these stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is going to $40, said Cramer. He thinks the data center, the PC and the gaming are strong.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a good yield, believes Cramer. He added that investors are going to sell it when the interest rates move higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

© Copyright Benzinga
