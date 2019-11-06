Market Overview

Cramer Weighs In On Delta Air Lines, Constellation Brands And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 11:04am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), but he likes United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) more.

Cramer likes Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), but he wants to wait for spiked seltzer. He expects it to drive the numbers.

Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) is not cheap at all, said Cramer. He added that it had a big run and he is not sure he likes at its current price level.

Instead of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), Cramer would buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM). He doesn't like silver.

