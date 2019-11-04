Alibaba, Chevron And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From November 4

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is a buy.

Stephen Weiss said he added to his long Alibaba and VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH) position on Monday morning.

Jenny Harrington likes Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). She thinks it is a very well run company and she likes its dividend yield.

Sarat Sethi is a buyer of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). He likes the dividend.

Joe Terranova believes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is the most important stock in the market because the yield curve continues to steepen.