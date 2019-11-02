Market Overview

Barron's Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Alibaba, Fiat Chrysler, Garmin And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2019 11:56am   Comments
  • This weekend's Barron's cover story presents the results from the most recent Barron's China Roundtable.
  • Other featured articles discuss high-yield stocks with safe payouts and small-cap value stocks worth holding on to.
  • Also, the prospects for a merging automaker, a private equity play, a hidden tech winner and more.

"How to Bet on China — and Manage the Risks" by Reshma Kapadia shares what the Barron's China Roundtable said about the outlook for stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and many others.

Jack Hough's "5 High-Yield Stocks That Can Keep On Giving" suggests that AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) and others fit the bill for income-oriented investors looking for stable businesses that can maintain their big payouts.

In "Why Small-Cap Value Stocks Could Be Worth the Wait," Lewis Braham makes a case for the likes of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) and Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), with their strong balance sheets and consistent free cash flow.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shareholders are in the driver's seat now, but both auto makers should benefit from their merger in the long run, according to "Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot Deal Could Be a Winner" by Richard Rescigno.

In Jack Hough's "A Slacktivist Gets Sustainable—and Finds 5 Promising Stocks," find out why shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) and others should gain from the falling cost of renewable energy.

See Also: Google Invades Apple's Wearables Territory With Fitbit Acquisition

"A Private-Equity Stock Play" by Nicholas Jasinski shows why the outlook for shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI), a conglomerate that operates like a private equity firm, seems attractive, as does its nearly 7% dividend yield.

In "2 Companies That Declare a Quarterly Dividend," Lawrence C. Strauss points out that the boards of publicly traded U.S. companies typically declare dividend increases once a year, a longtime practice. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is one that bucks that trend.

Kansas-based GPS pioneer Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) has come a long way. The company's latest technology can land a small plane without a single bit of help from the pilot. So says Alex Eule's "Garmin: A Tech Success Still Hiding in Plain Sight."

Posted-In: AbbVie Alibaba Barron's Compass Diversified Fiat Chrysler First Solar Garmin

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

