Cramer Gives His Take On Slack, CME Group And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) has too much exposure to China.

Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) not to buy more at a lower price.

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) is good, but Cramer likes Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) better.

The cannabis stocks aren't working, so Cramer is not a buyer of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR).

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) is a good company, said Cramer. He would buy some.

Cramer would buy half of a position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) now and he would wait and see if cannabis stocks have one more leg down.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) told a great story when the management was on the show. Cramer is surprised that people don't trust its distribution. He feels confident about it.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is teriffic and Cramer really likes it.