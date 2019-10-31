Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Square, Marvel, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2019 9:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he is bullish on Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN).

Cramer thinks Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is too low. He said it has done nothing ever since Sarah Friar left. He believes it is time for it to do something.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has just reported and Cramer believes it should do more in the sports betting world.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is the best way to play humanization of pets, said Cramer. 

Cramer is a buyer of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) because it is the No. 1 play on 5G.

Posted-In: 5G CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

© Copyright Benzinga
