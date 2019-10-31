Jim Cramer Weighs In On Square, Marvel, More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he is bullish on Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN).
Cramer thinks Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is too low. He said it has done nothing ever since Sarah Friar left. He believes it is time for it to do something.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has just reported and Cramer believes it should do more in the sports betting world.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is the best way to play humanization of pets, said Cramer.
Cramer is a buyer of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) because it is the No. 1 play on 5G.
Posted-In: 5G CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.