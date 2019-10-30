Fitbit, Pfizer, And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he bought calls in Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) on Tuesday. He thinks the stock is going to trade higher.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK). He sees it as a good way to trade on a move higher in natural gas.

Dan Nathan wouldn't buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares going into earnings. For bullish investors, he recommended a purchase of call options.

Guy Adami wants to buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).