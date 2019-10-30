Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fitbit, Pfizer, And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Fitbit, Pfizer, And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he bought calls in Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) on Tuesday. He thinks the stock is going to trade higher.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK). He sees it as a good way to trade on a move higher in natural gas.

See Also: 3 Reasons Fitbit Could Be An Attractive M&A Target

Dan Nathan wouldn't buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares going into earnings. For bullish investors, he recommended a purchase of call options.

Guy Adami wants to buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Pete NajarianMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + CRK)

How Apple Shares Typically Trade Following Q4 Earnings
Decision Day: Fed On Tap Later, Followed by Apple, Facebook After Close
What We Know About HBO Max: Price, 'South Park' And More
10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2019
Apple Q4 Earnings Preview: The Street Eyes Strength In iPhone, Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Day Market Update: Oil Falls As US Inventory Rises; Big 5 Sporting Goods Spikes On Q3 Beat, Higher Guidance

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session