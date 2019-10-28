Market Overview

Adobe, GM And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 28

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 6:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she likes the communication sector fixed income.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). He thinks the stock has bottomed.

Shannon Saccocia likes AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). The company reports earnings this week and Saccocia thinks the Allergen transaction is going to be very positive for the stock.

See Also: How The General Motors Strike Could Impact October Jobs Numbers

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). He thinks it's going to report bad earnings because of the strike, but that is over now and the management can give positive guidance.

Joe Terranova wants to buy MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI).

