Adobe, GM And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 28

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she likes the communication sector fixed income.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). He thinks the stock has bottomed.

Shannon Saccocia likes AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). The company reports earnings this week and Saccocia thinks the Allergen transaction is going to be very positive for the stock.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). He thinks it's going to report bad earnings because of the strike, but that is over now and the management can give positive guidance.

Joe Terranova wants to buy MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI).