Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canagra, Vodafone And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," he is okay with Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG). In the food group, he likes PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP).

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is too risky because it had a big move higher, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). The stock has come down a lot.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is fine, said Cramer. He would buy some now and some a bit lower.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) is a total spec, said Cramer.