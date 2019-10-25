Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canagra, Vodafone And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 11:42am   Comments
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canagra, Vodafone And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," he is okay with Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG). In the food group, he likes PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP).

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is too risky because it had a big move higher, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). The stock has come down a lot.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is fine, said Cramer. He would buy some now and some a bit lower.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) is a total spec, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Community Bank Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity