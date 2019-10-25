Market Overview

AT&T, eBay And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 25

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 11:03am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he would buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

Karen Finerman is a seller of eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). She explained that the fundamental part of the business isn't what she hoped for.

Mark Tepper is a buyer of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Guy Adami likes Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO).

Posted-In: Guy Adami Karen Finerman Mark Tepper Tim Seymour

