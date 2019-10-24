Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Snap, Amarin And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy half of a position in EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) now and he would buy more when it comes down. He thinks the stock is under a lot of pressure, but he thinks it might be close to bottoming.

Cramer wouldn't buy Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT). He likes better United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX).

He also likes WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) and he would be a buyer.

Cramer wants to buy Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He thinks the stock should not be down.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a pretty good spec, said Cramer. He likes it and he thinks you can buy it.