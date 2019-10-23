Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Westrock, TE Connectivity And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 11:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he is not a buyer of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ). He would buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) instead.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) is a terrific company, said Cramer. He advised his viewers to stay a long-term shareholder.

Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) is a dead money for a bit, said Cramer. He thinks there is too much capacity in the sector. He likes its dividend yield.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is the best in the sector, but Cramer hates the whole group because there is no growth.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

