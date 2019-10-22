Facebook, Snap And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 22
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour revealed he is bullish on Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).
Steve Grasso would be a buyer of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) ahead of earnings. He thinks it could move to $18, but he also warned viewers that things could get hairy with the stock.
Dan Nathan is not a buyer of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) going into earnings. He noticed a head and shoulders pattern on its chart.
Guy Adami wants to buy Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB). He believes the stock has bottomed.
Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.