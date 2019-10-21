'Fast Money Halftime Report Traders' Weigh In On Twilio, Disney And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he doesn't want to buy Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) at the moment. He wants to see its earnings report, scheduled for Oct. 30.

Bryn Talkington is not a buyer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). She would look at other companies for a long-term investment.

As an investor, Josh Brown wants to be long Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He added that traders should use $128 as a stop. Brown also commented on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). He bought the stock and he is planning to hold it for three to five years.

Jim Cramer thinks AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is cheap.

Stephen Weiss believes United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is fine. He doesn't own it and he sees that as a miss on his part.