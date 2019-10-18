Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On SmileDirectClub, Zebra Technologies And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he is a seller of SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC).
Cramer is a believer in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA). He thinks the company is going to be able to demonstrate more growth than people think. He would be a buyer.
See Also: 'mileDirectClub Analysts Sound Optimistic Note After Rough First Month
Cramer likes Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM).
Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has been a winner, said Cramer.
