Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On SmileDirectClub, Zebra Technologies And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he is a seller of SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC).

Cramer is a believer in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA). He thinks the company is going to be able to demonstrate more growth than people think. He would be a buyer.

Cramer likes Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM).

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has been a winner, said Cramer.