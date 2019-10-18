Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On SmileDirectClub, Zebra Technologies And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2019 6:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he is a seller of SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC).

Cramer is a believer in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA). He thinks the company is going to be able to demonstrate more growth than people think. He would be a buyer.

See Also: 'mileDirectClub Analysts Sound Optimistic Note After Rough First Month

Cramer likes Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM).

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has been a winner, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

