Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy Growth, Procter & Gamble And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 9:15am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) needs new CEO for the stock to trade higher. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) needs to buy more stock or the company needs to do a buyback, added Cramer.

Cramer likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). He thinks the CEO is doing a great job.

Cramer would take profits in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR).

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Instead of At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME), Cramer is watching Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is a good stock, said Cramer. He likes it at its current price level.

Cramer would hang on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP). He likes the stock very much and is interested in buying it after it comes down.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ALDR)

4 Ways To Reward Yourself For Grocery Shopping
An Important Leveraged ETF To Watch During Earnings Season
How Amazon Can Deliver $1 Items Overnight For Free
Howdoo: A 'Radically Different' Income-Generating Medium For Content Creators
Survey: Teens Spend More Time On YouTube Than Netflix
Apple, Microsoft Battle For Position As World's Most Valuable Company By Market Cap
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Slack

Morgan Stanley Trades Higher On Q3 Beat Despite 'Summer Slowdown'