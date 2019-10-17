Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy Growth, Procter & Gamble And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) needs new CEO for the stock to trade higher. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) needs to buy more stock or the company needs to do a buyback, added Cramer.

Cramer likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). He thinks the CEO is doing a great job.

Cramer would take profits in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR).

Instead of At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME), Cramer is watching Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is a good stock, said Cramer. He likes it at its current price level.

Cramer would hang on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP). He likes the stock very much and is interested in buying it after it comes down.