Ally, BofA And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) as a buy.

Sarat Sethi is a buyer of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) after the stock broke out above $30 on earnings.

Jon Najarian wants to buy Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY).

Pete Najarian thinks KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is a buy. He noticed unusual call activity in the name and he decided to jump in the trade.

Stephen Weiss would be a buyer of Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR). He thinks it's oversold.