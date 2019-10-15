Market Overview

Broadcom, SmileDirectClub And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 15

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 5:20pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said there was a big upside call buying in Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN). He advised viewers to watch the stock.

Stephanie Link wants to add to her long position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). She thinks it has a great balance sheet and a great management team.

Jim Lebenthal likes Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and he thinks it is breaking out on the upside.

Joe Terranova would buy the $10 strike puts in SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC). The company reports earnings Nov. 12 and everybody is buying calls, said Terranova. He thinks it's going lower.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Stepanie LinkMedia

