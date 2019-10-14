Dan Nathan Is Bullish On Nike

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Dan Nathan revealed his bullish view on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The company reported blowout earnings last month and the stock broke out to the new all-time high, said Nathan. He added that it trades rich to the market and its peers, but it seems that it isn't bothered by a strong dollar, weak demand in China, slow growth and all the things that are bugging others.

Nathan believes that the stock is going to trade to $100 pretty soon and he would be buying it as it moves between $90 at $95. He would also use $90 as a stop on the downside.