Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Teva Pharmaceutical, MGM Resorts And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA). He would sell the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an incredibly well-run company and it has ambitions in gambling and sports, Cramer said, and he finds that spectacular.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) is still a buy, said Cramer. He likes the stock very much and he advised his viewer to own it.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is a really good stock, said Cramer. He likes the semiconductor test sector.