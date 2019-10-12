Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Teva Pharmaceutical, MGM Resorts And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2019 6:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA). He would sell the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an incredibly well-run company and it has ambitions in gambling and sports, Cramer said, and he finds that spectacular.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) is still a buy, said Cramer. He likes the stock very much and he advised his viewer to own it.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is a really good stock, said Cramer. He likes the semiconductor test sector.

