'Fast Money' Picks For October 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he would stay behind the recent rally in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). He is a buyer of the stock.

Jeff Mills likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He said the chart looks good and you are buying it at lower valuation at these new highs than you were buying it at its previous all-time highs.

Steve Grasso closed his long position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) on Friday.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF).