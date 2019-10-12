Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report Traders' Weigh In On Datadog, Cleveland-Cliffs And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2019 5:55pm   Comments
Joe Terranova spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG). He would buy the stock. He explained that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) tried to buy the company at a valuation of $7.5 billion. The company's market cap is currently around $10 billion.

Jim Lebenthal said that the infrastructure deal and the trade deal would help Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) trade higher because they would boost the basic materials prices. He owns the stock because he believes Lourenco Goncalves is an incredible CEO and he thinks the new plant in Toledo is going to boost the company's EBITDA.

Kate Moore is bullish on Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE: XLY). She sees consumers as the most powerful theme for the market.

Josh Brown thinks it is too soon to buy SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE: KRE). He would wait for the stock to break out above $55 because it failed to do so several times. He added that the dividend yield is not attractive enough.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Josh Brown Kate MooreMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

