'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 11
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kate Moore revealed she likes VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH).
Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK). He explained that low fuel prices are going to continue to support the sector.
Josh Brown expects to see a break out on the upside in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).
Joe Terranova wants to buy Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES). He sees it as an outperformer in the energy space.
