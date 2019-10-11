Cramer Gives His Opinion On Verizon, Anthem And More
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is a buy. It has a 4% yield and a good balance sheet.
Cramer doesn't like private prisons so he would sell Corecivic Inc (NYSE: CXW).
He wouldn't buy Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY). He doesn't know what is in its portfolio.
Cramer likes Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM). He is a buyer of the stock.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.