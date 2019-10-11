Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Verizon, Anthem And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 11:04am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is a buy. It has a 4% yield and a good balance sheet.

Cramer doesn't like private prisons so he would sell Corecivic Inc (NYSE: CXW).

He wouldn't buy Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY). He doesn't know what is in its portfolio.

Cramer likes Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM). He is a buyer of the stock.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

