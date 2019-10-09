'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 9

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova revealed he has a long position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN). He would buy it at its current price level.

Meghan Shue wants to buy iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (AMEX: USMV). She explained it has outperformed broader index year-to-date so it is a good place to hang out and wait for more clarity.

Michael Farr is a buyer of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Jon Najarian saw unusual call buying in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE: XOP). He would buy it.

Pete Najarian thinks Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is going to move higher.