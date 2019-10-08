Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 8

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 5:25pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) as a buy.

Karen Firestone likes Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX).

Rob Sechan is a buyer of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE: XLY).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC).

Pete Najarian thinks Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going to move higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Karen Firestone Pete Najarian Rob Sechan Stephanie LinkMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + BX)

Nuveen Real Estate Buys $3 Billion US Industrial Portfolio From Blackstone
Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Blackstone And Luckin Coffee
Blackstone To Acquire 65% Of Great Wolf Resorts, Announces $2.9B JV With Centerbridge
Apple, Biogen And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 1
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Cisco, PayPal And More

Levi Strauss Reports Q3 Earnings Beat