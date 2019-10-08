'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 8
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) as a buy.
Karen Firestone likes Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX).
Rob Sechan is a buyer of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE: XLY).
Jon Najarian wants to buy Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC).
Pete Najarian thinks Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going to move higher.
