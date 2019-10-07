Home Depot, Twilio And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 7

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said she loves the housing sector right now. She is a buyer of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Joe Terranova wants to buy Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO).

Josh Brown thinks Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) is a buy.

Jon Najarian is bullish on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Stephen Weiss wants to buy SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).