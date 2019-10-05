Apple, Proofpoint And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 7

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He likes it relative to the S&P 500 and on the breakout.

Carter Worth expects to see a breakout on the upside in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT).

Dan Nathan would sell SPDR KBW Bank (NYSE: KBE), going into the earnings season. He thinks the banks won't have a great outlook.

Guy Adami wants to buy CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME).