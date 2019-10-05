Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple, Proofpoint And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2019 10:04am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He likes it relative to the S&P 500 and on the breakout.

Carter Worth expects to see a breakout on the upside in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT).

Dan Nathan would sell SPDR KBW Bank (NYSE: KBE), going into the earnings season. He thinks the banks won't have a great outlook.

Guy Adami wants to buy CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME).

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Tim SeymourMedia Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + CME)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Nike, Huami And More
PreMarket Prep Recap: All About The Jobs Number
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 4, 2019
Apple's Stock Higher On Reports Of 'Much Busier' iPhone 11 Demand
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Large Apple Option Trades Mostly Bullish On iPhone 11 Optimism
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Martin Scorsese: Marvel Movies Are Like Theme Parks, Not 'Cinema'