'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 5:34pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Liz Young said she is looking at the healthcare sector. She thinks most of the bad data on opiates is already priced in. To get a long position in the healthcare space, you could buy Health Care SPDR (NYSE: XLV).

Joe Terranova wants to buy Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO).

Jon Najarian noticed that options traders are buying upside calls in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK). He bought them during the show.

Josh Brown is sticking with Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) for the long term.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG).

 

