'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Motorola, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he is staying long in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI). He thinks its market cap is going to continue to grow in the next couple of years.

Liz Young is more bullish on emerging market debt than emerging market equity. In the emerging market debt, she would pick countries with less exposure to China trade. She named Brazil, India and Indonesia as suitable candidates.

Jon Najarian would stick with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). He noticed unusual activity in the name on Wednesday.

Josh Brown owns Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC). He said the stock is very volatile. He thinks that the future of healthcare is going to involve virtual doctor appointments.

Stephen Weiss got out of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN). He sold it lower. He thinks that on the downside, it could move to $275 and in the best-case scenario, it can appreciate a bit from here.