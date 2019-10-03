Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Royal Dutch Shell, Delta And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 7:27am   Comments
Share:

Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he still likes Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS-B). It has a 6.3% dividend and the company is buying back shares so Lebenthal would stick with the stock.

At 8 times earnings, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) might be a value trap, said Jenny Harrington. She explained that the company hasn't grown revenues over the last five years and the stock hasn't done much.

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) at its current price level.

Stephen Weiss would stay with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and he would even add to his long position at current price level.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + DAL)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2
Stumbling Out Of The Gate: Q4 Weakness Continues In Broad-Based Selloff
Delta Projects Strong 3Q Despite Cargo Slump
SpiceJet Cargo Arm Set For IPO
FAA Orders Inspections Of Boeing 737 NGs For Fuselage Cracks
Boeing Names Product And Services Safety Head In Wake Of Fatal 737 MAX Crashes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

This Day In Market History: The $700B TARP Bailout