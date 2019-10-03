'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Royal Dutch Shell, Delta And More
Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he still likes Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS-B). It has a 6.3% dividend and the company is buying back shares so Lebenthal would stick with the stock.
At 8 times earnings, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) might be a value trap, said Jenny Harrington. She explained that the company hasn't grown revenues over the last five years and the stock hasn't done much.
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) at its current price level.
Stephen Weiss would stay with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and he would even add to his long position at current price level.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Stephen WeissMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.