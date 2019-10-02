'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR). The company gets 100% of its revenue from North America so there is no tariffs exposure in the name. It is well managed and it has a 4.7% dividend yield, said Harrington.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He likes the way it is acting at the current price level.

Stephen Weiss thinks that Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a buy.