'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 6:29pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR). The company gets 100% of its revenue from North America so there is no tariffs exposure in the name. It is well managed and it has a 4.7% dividend yield, said Harrington.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He likes the way it is acting at the current price level.

Stephen Weiss thinks that Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a buy.

 

 

