'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR). The company gets 100% of its revenue from North America so there is no tariffs exposure in the name. It is well managed and it has a 4.7% dividend yield, said Harrington.
Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
Jon Najarian wants to buy Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He likes the way it is acting at the current price level.
Stephen Weiss thinks that Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a buy.
CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report
