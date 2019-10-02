Cramer Gives His Opinion On iRobot, Netflix And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a buyer of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT). He is concerned about earnings miss and tariffs.
EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is a little out of favor right now, but it's good, said Cramer.
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is a sell, said Cramer.
Cramer can't recommend Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) because he doesn't know what it owns.
Cramer is not a fan of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) because there is too much competition. He would rather own Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
