Cramer Gives His Opinion On iRobot, Netflix And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 11:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a buyer of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT). He is concerned about earnings miss and tariffs.

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is a little out of favor right now, but it's good, said Cramer.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is a sell, said Cramer.

Cramer can't recommend Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) because he doesn't know what it owns.

Cramer is not a fan of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) because there is too much competition. He would rather own Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

